Southern Tier residents assessing damage from overnight flooding

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water levels are receding in Salamanca, a welcome sight for many who watched the river rising through the night.

“Over here you [usually] have it all dry land,” said Officer Sam Depasquale with the Salamanca Police Department.

That dry land along with most of trees lining the Allegheny riverbank sit submerged in rushing waters.

“I’m kind of scared,” said Cori McKinney, from Salamanca. “People have to get back and forth to where they have to go.”

Barriers have been are stopping the water from causing major damage.

“They [the water levels] are high,” Tanya Terhune. “Thank God for the banks.”

But those banks couldn’t stop the water from pooling into some basements and backyards

“It [the water] usually sits back on the other side of those far trees about 6 of 7 feet beyond those trees,” said Tammy Sheldon, pointing in her backyard. “There’s a deep embankment there almost like a wall so I didn’t think we would get anything into the yard. I thought it was – the embankment they built up would keep the water back there.”

Sheldon has lived in this house along the river for six months. She says no one told her there was a possibility the rivers level would rise so high the water would be in her yard.

“I never suspected that it would come up over that. I always took for granted that the river would stay where it’s supposed to.”

She realized last night, that wasn’t the case. She spent the night watching the river rise, waiting until daylight to check the extent of the damage, finding her van immersed in water.

“It’s sad my car is gone,” said Sheldon. “That’s the vehicle I brought my son home in. We have a lot of memories in there.”

And now, it’s sinking in the flooded Allegheny River.

“I thought it would be safe there. I thought it would be okay.

Police say they aren’t seeing any major roadways being flooded today. They say to avoid driving through those areas and call Salamanca police if you do come across any issues.