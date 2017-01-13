Tonawanda man accused of driving drunk with open beer bottle in vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police arrested a man they say was driving with an open beer bottle in the vehicle and a suspended license.

Police pulled over Tonawanda resident Kale Moberg, 48, when they saw him allegedly speeding on Roosevelt Ave.

According to authorities, Moberg showed signs of intoxication and told police he had been “drinking beer at a friend’s house.” An open beer bottle was found in the vehicle, police say.

Moberg’s license was previously suspended twice before due to an impairment conviction and failing to pay DWI fines.

Moberg, who refused all breath tests, was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

He was held on $250 bail.

