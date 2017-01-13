Water receding but flooding issues continue in southern Chautauqua County

TOWN OF GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after snow melt and rain caused creeks and rivers to begin rising in Western New York, some areas in southern Chautauqua County still are under water.

Several roads in the town of Gerry have stretches that remain covered in water, including a few that are still closed. Property owners on E Ross Mills Road told News 4 the water was at least waist deep over the road where it dips before heading up a hill.

The colder weather Friday helped get the waters to recede some, but there is a flip side to the plunging temperatures — The water that is still on the road in some places has now turned to a thick layer of ice.

There’s also quite a bit of ice in parking lots that were fully under water earlier in the week, including the one at Southern Auto Exchange in Kiantone.

Thursday, the auto lot saw close to two feet of water flood in as the nearby creeks overflowed their banks.

The owner tells News 4 his crew was able to move out all customer cars there were in danger of being damaged by the water, leaving only vehicles that were already slated to go to the junk yard to the mercy of the rising waters. The employees also got all of the electronics out of harm’s way in the office.

The crew spent Friday cleaning up from the flood waters, which left the property as quickly as they came