TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police want to know more about a woman found dead in a street this morning.

A driver spotted the elderly woman lying in Colvin Boulevard near Lorelee Drive around 6:30 a.m. and called police.

Police Captain Joseph Carosi tells News 4 officers are still gathering evidence and working to notify the woman’s family. They’re not sure how she died.

