Woman rescued from burning car

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man says he used his work equipment to help rescue a woman trapped in a burning car.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Route 33 and West Bergen Rd. in the Town of Bergen.

Two cars were involved. New York State Troopers say the accident happened when an 18-year-old woman ran a stop sign and hit another car driven by a 74-year-old man.

Ross Gingrich says he and his partner Brian Frew work for Genesee Lumber and just made a delivery across the road.

Gingrich says they could see the woman in the front seat of the burning car stuck between the door. He and Frew used the forklift they were driving to pick the car up.

They cut the woman’s seatbelt and were able to slide her out.

“I believe God had me here for a reason today,” Gingrich said. “And this woman’s life was hopefully saved because we happened to be right here.”

Both drivers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Both have serious injuries but are expected to survive.