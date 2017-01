DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zac Brown Band will be at Darien Lake once again shortly after the start of summer.

The country band will appear in western New York on June 25 as part of their Welcome Home Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $34.75 to $80.75.

They can be bought online at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.