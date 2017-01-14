Cheektowaga Police looking for accused jewelry thieves

Surveillance photo released by Cheektowaga Police Department
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police need your help identifying two people who may be connected to a jewelry heist.

Police say the two individuals go to the jewelry counter and ask to see the $2,000 rings. While distracting the clerk, they exchange the ring with a much cheaper, eight dollar ring.

Police say they have pulled this off four times in the last two weeks. Police did not say which jewelry store the rings are being stolen from.

They have been seen leaving in a grey four door Toyota Corolla.

The man is approximately 6’2″ tall, 230 pounds, and between the age of 35 to 45-years old. The woman is 5’10” tall, larger build, and around the age of 50.

Call Detective Griffin with the Cheektowaga Police Department at 686-3979.

