Chillabration at Canalside draws large turnout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people flocked to Downtown Buffalo Saturday for various winter events.

One of the events that received a lot of attention, was the 2nd Annual Chillabration at Canalside.

Chillabration is a four-day event and is free for everyone.

People can enjoy ice skating at the Canalside rink, ice biking, curling, activities for children, ice carving, live music and food trucks.

The event drew locals and people from out of town as the event has something for everyone to enjoy.

“I think it’s fun, it’s nice, it’s fun for the kids and they even have a petting zoo and stuff so that’s cool,” said Renee Brydalski, Buffalo resident.

“It’s super awesome, I’ve lived here my whole life and this is definitely one of the coolest things that have happened downtown in a while,” said Amara O’Connell, Buffalo resident.

Chillabration will continue through Monday, January 16.

Here’s the full schedule of events for the remaining days of the festival:

Sunday, January 15

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Public Skating & Curling

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Native American Snow Snake by Neto (Weather Permitting)

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Petting Zoo and Pony Rides by Happy Tails

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ice Carving Demonstration

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Young Audiences of Western New York Children’s Activities

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Artisan Vendor Market

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hammerl Amusements Carnival Rides

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ice Bike rentals

1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Canalside Caricatures

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Exercise Like the Animals Children’s Activity

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tifft Nature Preserve featuring Animals in Winter & who’s track is that?

2 p.m. Figure Skating Performance by Payton Bierk from Skate Great

3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Exercise Like the Animals Children’s Activity

4 p.m. Figure Skating Performance by Dima Naudzuns and Kaile Carcione from Skate Great

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Acoustic Performance by Ben Clifford

6 p.m. Figure Skating Performance by Olivia Cerone from Skate Great

Monday, January 16

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Public Skating & Curling

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zawadi Books Story Telling

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hammerl Amusements Carnival Rides

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. On-Ice Children’s Activities from Skate Great presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. WUFO Mix 1080 AM Broadcasting Live from the Winter Lodge

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Musical Performance from Empress & The Royals