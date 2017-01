BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hours after a man was seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting, police respond to another shooting.

This one happened just before 6 p.m. at Walden Avenue and Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Detectives say a male in his 30’s was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he suffered apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tipcall line at 847-2255.