Town of Tonawanda Police catch burglary suspect in the act

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Police officers stopped a burglary in process Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a home on Wendel Avenue after receiving reports of a suspicious person walking up and down the driveway. When officers arrived, they found a bedroom window open and located the suspect inside the bedroom. The suspect fled the scene before being caught by an officer and taken into custody. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey C. Fleischer, was found with a broken string of pearls he had just stolen from the home.

Fleischer is charged with burglary, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

 

 

