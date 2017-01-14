WNY Peace Center will send group to Women’s March on D.C.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One week from Saturday thousands will head to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. It’s expected to be one of the biggest D.C. demonstrations on the national mall in decades.

Vickie Ross, The Executive Director of the WNY Peace Center said, “We’re standing up for respect for all especially the most vulnerable.”

As the president-elect gets ready to take his oath of office, the Peace Center gets ready to take a stand. Ross said, “Here we are, the city of good neighbors, and we need to continue that policy, and continue to further it.”

Ross says weeks of planning have led up to what she calls “Buffalo Resistance Weekend” ending with the “sister” march on Saturday. Ross said, “With this new administration, there’s reason for concern. There is a lot of lying that’s been going on, there’s a lot of vilifying other people, and shaming other people.

From Buffalo to Brussels, more then 150 cities are hosting sister marches in solidarity with the march on D.C. Organizers say it’s not an anti- Trump rally, but a march of equality.

Ross said, “It’s important to support the organizers there, who are working nationally and internationally because eyes will be there.”

The Peace Center will send a bus to D.C. with their own representatives- who are now raising money for their trip. Ross says this is a step towards unity and change.

Ross said, “We’re about standing up for principles but were seeing people who are proposed to be in leadership positions in this country who have been hating on groups.”

Learn more about Buffalo Resistance Weekend and the events leading up to it by heading to the WNY Peace Center website here.