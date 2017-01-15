Local students help Baton Rouge families rebuild what was lost in Aug. flood

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baton rouge, Louisiana is still picking up the pieces five months after being hit with severe flooding. Now Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help.

During the week of Jan. 9, about 20 members from the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church went to Louisiana to help families rebuild what was lost. They worked alongside another church group from Auburn, Alabama.

Together a team of 26 worked on five homes. Both groups partnered with #Revive225, a ministry of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge that is leading food recovery efforts.

13 people were killed in the Aug. 2016 flood. Thousands of families are still trying to make their homes livable again.

The pastor of the church says it was hard to see and much worse than he anticipated.

“If you can imagine the climate of Louisiana everything is just mildew and mold so everything had to be torn out. There’s just street after street of homes that have been gutted, so it’s pretty sobering to see but it was great to be able to be a part of a team and be down there and help them with the relief efforts,” said Richard Young, pastor of the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.

Members of the mission team included students from UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure, Orchard Park High School and Cleveland State University. Work included sheet rock, subflooring, painting and more.

The ministry leading the efforts has worked on 200 homes so far and partnered with more than 500 volunteers from all over the country.

