Supporters of the Affordable Care Act rally to save it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supporters of the Affordable Care Act are trying to help save it. Rallies are happening as republican members of congress lead an effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Last week Congress began the process of dismantling the health care law through a budget resolution.

Sunday, dozens of people lined the sidewalk in front of the VA Hospital to show their support for the Affordable Care Act and their opposition to the republicans plan to repeal it.

Their goal is to stop the destruction of Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

ACA supporters say there should be single payer healthcare or universal healthcare which would cover everyone.

Protestors told News 4 the most vulnerable citizens and veterans need healthcare the most and they want to see them covered. They’re also afraid of it becoming privatized.

Supporters say they don’t think the Trump Administration can put forth a better healthcare plan and they say republicans don’t even have a plan in place to replace the ACA.

“I don’t have much faith that that’s going to happen. My hope is that there’s a handful of republicans that will come to their senses and at least prevent repeal, practically speaking I think that’s the best option we can get right now and I would love to see practical proposals that will make it better, whether it’s public or private, the idea is to make it better for people,” said Brian Nowak, organizer.

Supporters of ACA say the destruction of these programs will not “Make America Great Again”, but instead will “Make America Sick Again”.

