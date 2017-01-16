Break-ins have police, residents on alert

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A series of car break-ins in the town of Tonawanda have police and local residents on alert. Authorities said this should serve as a good reminder to take simple steps to ensure more people don’t fall victim.

The break-ins to vehicles and at least one garage happened over the weekend on Rosemont Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Police say the suspect or suspects were able to gain access to vehicles, and that each of them were unlocked.

Inside one of those unlocked vehicles was a garage door opener, which the thief used to steal lawn equipment and other valuables.

Police say the these are crimes of opportunity, and they can be prevented.

“That’s usually the way this works. People that are committing these crimes usually aren’t the smartest of the criminals. They’re crimes of opportunity. They’re pulling on a door handle. If the door opens, they’re going to seize on the opportunity. Most of the time, if the door’s locked, they’re going to move on to the unlocked car,” said Tonawanda Capt. Joseph Carosi. “When your car door is open, you’re inviting people to come into your car and take your property.”

Police said they don’t have an suspects in this latest string of thefts, but they’ll be stepping up patrols in these and surrounding neighborhoods, Carosi said.