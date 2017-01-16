Elmwood Village residents fight Ciminelli project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Martin Littlefield is a life-long Elmwood Village resident. He’s leading the fight against Arbor + Reverie, a mixed- use complex by Ciminelli Real Estate.

“It’s the height. It’s the feel, the character, the grace of the neighborhood,” Littlefield told News 4.

He’s not alone; dozens of residents are fighting the project, slated to go on Elmwood and Potomac Avenues.

Littlefield is gathering signatures via an online petition to stop it. Construction could begin as early as this summer, according to Ciminelli Real Estate.

For now, the brakes are on.

“I think at the meeting things got a little heated,” said attorney for the project, Adam Walters.

During Thursday’s Preservation Board meeting, it was decided public hearings need to take place before the city approves the project, something Walters was anticipating.

The reason for the public hearings is because so many buildings in the area are registered as historic places.

Littlefield said the initial willingness of the company to work with residents didn’t show Thursday, when the topic of demolition came up.

“It was an arrogant approach to take to the community, completely contrary to what they had been saying to the community earlier.”

Walters argues the opposite. He said Ciminelli has made significant efforts to meet residents half way, including having public meetings.

“The current proposal for the project really is very reflective of that input,” Walters told News 4.

He said more parking was added, height was adjusted, and some of the more modern designs were scaled down.

The city’s new Green Code goes into affect in a couple weeks, which could put another hitch in the approval process.

“This project sits in two zoning districts. And the Green Code has two different effect dates for the project,” Walters explained.

The Green Code for the commercial district kicks in February, but it doesn’t go into effect for the residential district until April.

Another public meeting to discuss Arbor + Reverie is scheduled for later this month.