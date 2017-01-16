Gov. Cuomo seeks to close distracted driving law loophole

texting and driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Soon, it could be illegal to talk on your phone while behind the wheel of your car, even if you’re stopped at a red light.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to close a loophole in New York State’s distracted driving law. He wants to ban drivers from using electronic devices even if their vehicle isn’t moving.

Supporters of this plan say distracted driving can happen any time you’re behind the wheel.

Elizabeth Carey, who represents AAA, says “Even if you set that phone down, it takes 27 seconds to become fully engaged in the task of driving again. So, even if you put it down and the light turns to green, it’s going to take a while to realize what’s going around you again. So, it’s not a safe practice to use the phone again, even at a red light.”

Right now, it is illegal to text and drive in New York State. The governor also wants to ban the use of electronic devices by drivers under age 18.

