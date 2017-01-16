Governor Cuomo pushing to ban drivers from using electronic devices on road, even when car not in motion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s something that happens all the time: when some drivers come to a full stop at a red light, they reach for their phones. Not paying attention when the light turns green.

“There’s been a time where I’ve been the person and I’ve been behind the person so yet it’s been irritating on both ends the horns are blowing behind and as well I’m looking and saying okay would they go ahead and move please,” said Larniece Whitehead of Buffalo.

In a new proposal, Governor Cuomo is pushing to ban drivers from using electronic devices on the road, even when the car isn’t moving.

“You aren’t really paying attention anything could happen a car could be coming your way somebody could be coming behind you the light could be turning green,” said Whitehead.

“When someone is at a stop signal light or even a stop sign a lot of people will check or update status the problem with that is they’re totally taking their focus off the area around them,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, Troop A Public Information Officer.

State law makes it illegal for drivers to use “any portable electronic device” while operating a vehicle. But the law says this applies to vehicles “in motion” which means it’s technically not illegal to send a text at a red light when the car isn’t moving. Some think the law is fine just as is.

“If they’re not moving or anything I don’t see any problem with that,” said Gary Giolando of Buffalo.

Trooper O’Callaghan says closing the loophole would make the roads safer.

“This will definitely bring down a lot of fender bender accidents in and around stop signs or signal lights,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

The proposal has not been passed into law yet. State lawmakers are expected to vote on it this year.

Trooper O’Callaghan says it’s likely some amendments would have to be made in some cases: for example when a vehicle is off the shoulder of the roadway.

Governor Cuomo is also pushing to ban drivers under the age of 18 from using any devices on the road, as well as making it a requirement for people of all ages in the back seat, to wear a seat belt.