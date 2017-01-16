Hundreds turn out for MLK Jr. day of service

By Published:
mlk-service

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers are spending several hours Sifting and sorting through cans, cartons and containers. They’re doing it as part of the MLK Day National Day of Service which is focusing on servant leadership.

“It’s very inspiring,” said Rini Mascia, a volunteer during the day of service.

 

This is the first year the Mascia family is spending their MLK day doing service. Eight year old Leela is the one encouraging the family to volunteer after reading about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.

“I think it’ll be fun,” said Leela.

Leela’s mom says giving back is a lesson she’s working on instilling in her children.

“The earlier you start, that the more you can do in your life,” said Mascia.

For five years– the service collaborative has been hosting the food drive, collecting more than 14,000, providing about 11,500 to Western New Yorkers.

“The need is recognized,” said Kate Satara, the executive director for the Service Collaborative who adds that interest in getting involved with service work during MLK day is increasing.

“MLK has always been a world day of a service as a day on, not a day off,” said Satara. “Really living the legacy of  Dr.  King to serve others and do onto others as we really want to see in our community and recognizing our community isn’t perfect and we want to help those in need.”

A day to remember and celebrate MLK’s legacy while making a lasting impact on the Western New York region.

“It doesn’t have to be something you have to do constantly, all day but a little but constantly will make a huge difference,” said Mascia.

