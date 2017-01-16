KeyBank Center to host UFC 210 this April

FILE - In this Saturday, March 5, 2016 file photo, Conor McGregor, right, trades punches with Nate Diaz during their UFC 196 welterweight mixed martial arts match in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, March 5, 2016 file photo, Conor McGregor, right, trades punches with Nate Diaz during their UFC 196 welterweight mixed martial arts match in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The KeyBank Center will host UFC 210 on April 8.

This will be the third MMA event in New York State and the first in western New York since the state lifted the ban on professional MMA fighting last year.

The last time the UFC came to Buffalo was in 1995. This was the last event in New York State before a ban took place.

The sport’s violence drew opposition from some lawmakers. They called for better regulations to protect fighters, who wear small gloves and often fight inside a cage.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill last April saying the economics that go with professional mixed martial arts can be a knockout for New York’s economy.

Language in the new law calls for an increase in medical insurance for fighters.

Those who practice the sport say this is only good news for athletes and the local economy.

No details of the fight card have been released yet, but you can sign up on the UFC website for ticket information.

