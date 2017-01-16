Niagara Falls teenager excited to attend Trump’s inauguration

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- From the primaries to Election Night, this presidential race has captured the attention of 13 year old Michael Zafuto.

Now, the 8th grader from Niagara Falls is getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to Washington D.C. and watch as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I just love history and I just want to be part of this historic event,” said Zafuto.

He made that message clear in an email to Congressman Brian Higgins’ office and earned tickets to sit on the west lawn to watch the inauguration.

Zafuto is taking his dad and his dad’s friend.

“I’m very excited,” he said.

He’s not old enough to vote but he is a history buff and identifies as a Republican. Zafuto said it was Donald Trump’s unique background and success that made him want to go to the historic event.

“Especially because he’s the oldest president now that’s sworn in as president and he’s the wealthiest, so it’s going to be something really cool to see,” he said.

Zafuto told News 4 he’s most excited about the swearing in ceremony and the parade. He broke his foot a few weeks ago but told us even that won’t keep him from attending the ceremony.

He will be in our nation’s capital until Sunday, soaking in the sights and sounds of the inauguration while also learning about the past.

“I’m hoping to go see the presidential portraits, which I know are in the archives, and I was hoping to go in the Air and Space Museum,” said Zafuto.

His mother Valerie hopes he’ll find inspiration and take away a few lessons.

“At least a reverence for the ceremony and the pomp and circumstance that goes along with it,” she said. “Perhaps a love of the law and constitution, I think all of that is important.”