BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for help finding a missing girl.

Elliss Duplantis, 11, is missing from Hagen St.

Duplantis is five feet tall and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing Ugg boots and a black coat with a fur hood.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is is asked to call 911.