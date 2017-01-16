Rally to remember MLK also calls on Paladino to step down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community leaders, local and state politicians, educators and students celebrated Martin Luther King Day on the city’s east side by continuing the message of the civil rights leader, in denouncing what they described as bigotry and hateful rhetoric of Carl Paladino.

It’s a continuation of the message at similar rallies during the past four weeks. And it’s a call for action.

The message of Monday’s — and previous rallies — have been consistent since Paladino’s words appeared in ArtVoice magazine Dec. 22: Paladino must no longer be considered a district leader, they say.

Standing in the shadows of Buffalo’s memorial for Dr. King at MLK Park, speakers called on his strength.

“His legacy has never been more important than it is today,” said Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. “And I see these young kids standing with us, this is about the next generation. What’s our generation going to do for the next 50 years? We’re standing up today to say no to the bigotry and to say what’s right for the next generation.”

Most agreed.

“As an attorney and a public servant, I will always defend the right to free speech for a person,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “But the constitution also gives me and others the right to call out and recognize racist and bigoted speech for what it is.”

Speaker after speaker called for Paladino’s ouster.

Kareem Haq’s father is from Pakistan. He says having Paladino in a position of power hurts minorities.

“I have personally seen swastikas appear on the bathroom walls of my school,” said Haq, who’s an 11th grader at City Honors. “I have received notes calling me a terrorist. I believe those students who already harbored prejudices, as well as adults, have been emboldened by the actions these so-called leaders have taken against minorities and women.”

Whether their words will turn to the actions these rallies seek remains to be seen. That’s a decision that will ultimately be up to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

But groups who showed up today made it clear: They’re ready to take the next step. The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization said it will file its petition for removal to the state education department by the end of the week. Another petition could be filed sooner by the Buffalo Board of Education.

Eve Shippens is a Buffalo parent and district science teacher.

“We need to make sure that all of our children feel accepted and honored,” Shippens said. “Unfortunately, one of our board members doesn’t share that belief.”

Paladino has repeatedly said he will not step down.

The board next meets Wednesday when they’re expected to accept a legal opinion to move forward with their petition. The meeting takes place at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall.