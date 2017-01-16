RIT gets $149,000 to continue anti-terror campaign

The Associated Press Published:
AP logo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York college will receive federal funding to continue a social media campaign to counter terrorist propaganda.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation say the Rochester Institute of Technology will receive $149,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue work on a project that was honored last year called “It’s Time: ExOut Extremism.”

The campaign won first place in June in a challenge hosted by the federal government that sought ways to counter terrorist propaganda online. Among plans for the new funding is creation of a new mobile app targeted at online radicalization.

