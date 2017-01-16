Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested

Related Coverage In Orlando, unprecedented unity after nightclub shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIVB) — Sources tell CBS News that the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested in San Francisco.

On June 12, Omar Mateen killed 49 people inside a gay nightclub before he was killed by authorities in a shootout. The shooting, which is characterized by the FBI as both a hate crime and a terrorist attack, was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Mateen’s widow, Noor Salman, has been charged with obstruction of justice, as well as aiding and abetting.

It was reported that Salman shopped for ammunition with Mateen prior to the attack.

According to CBS, Salman has told the FBI she attempted to stop Mateen from committing the mass shooting.