Batavia businessman survives plane crash in Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WIVB) — CBS contributors in Rochester say a Batavia businessman made it out of a plane crash alive.

The crash happened Monday in Livingston County, Michigan when Pete Zeliff tried to land his commuter plane at the county airport, sources say.

Contributors say the plane “crashed through a fence and skidded across a road” before it caught fire, but it is not clear what caused the crash.

A passerby helped Zeliff out of the plane, according to authorities.

Zeliff owns Zeliff Aviation, which is what the plane was registered to. Zeliff also owns p.w. minor, a shoe company in Batavia.

