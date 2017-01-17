Buffalo Zoo looking for help naming new ocelot kitten

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced the birth of a new ocelot.

The kitten was born on November 17 to Ayla, 6, and Pedro, 12. They are second-time parents.

The kitten, who is a boy, has not yet been named. The zoo is asking the local community help decide between four names — Javiar, Nico, Pablo and Tacito.

You can cast your vote for which name you like best here.

The chosen name will be announced on Sunday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. — the same time the kitten makes his debut inside the zoo’s ocelot habitat, which is located inside the M&T Bank Rainforest Falls.

Admission to the zoo is just $5 during January and February.

Wild ocelots can be found between northern Argentina and the very southern portion of Texas.