Catholic Health announces temporary limitations on visitors due to the flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The prevalence of the flu throughout New York has led Catholic Health to temporarily ban young visitors from its hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Anyone younger than 14 will not be allowed to visit during this time to reduce the spread of influenza.

“We never want to restrict visitors, however our primary concern is to protect the health and safety of our patients, residents, visitors and staff,” Dr. Kevin Shiley said.

The facilities with limited visiting include:

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus

Father Baker Manor

McAuley Residence

Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV

St. Catherine Labourè Healthcare Center

St. Francis of Williamsville

St. Elizabeth’s of Lancaster

St. Vincent’s of Dunkirk

No matter the age of visitors, people experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, respiratory issues) are urged to not come to the facilities.

“We strongly encourage people to get a flu shot, wash their hands frequently, and if they feel ill, to contact their primary care doctor or clinic, rather than seek treatment for routine flu symptoms in the emergency room,” Dr. Shiley said.

