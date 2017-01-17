Catholic Health announces temporary limitations on visitors due to the flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The prevalence of the flu throughout New York has led Catholic Health to temporarily ban young visitors from its hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Anyone younger than 14 will not be allowed to visit during this time to reduce the spread of influenza.

“We never want to restrict visitors, however our primary concern is to protect the health and safety of our patients, residents, visitors and staff,” Dr. Kevin Shiley said.

The facilities with limited visiting include:

  • Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
  • Mount St. Mary’s Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus
  • Father Baker Manor
  • McAuley Residence
  • Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV
  • St. Catherine Labourè Healthcare Center
  • St. Francis of Williamsville
  • St. Elizabeth’s of Lancaster
  • St. Vincent’s of Dunkirk

No matter the age of visitors, people experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, respiratory issues) are urged to not come to the facilities.

“We strongly encourage people to get a flu shot, wash their hands frequently, and if they feel ill, to contact their primary care doctor or clinic, rather than seek treatment for routine flu symptoms in the emergency room,” Dr. Shiley said.

MORE | More information on visiting hours and restrictions can be found here.

