Cuomo: NY budget to include free state tuition, tax relief

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says highlights of his proposed state budget will include free state tuition for middle-class students, money for water quality and an expanded child care tax credit.

The Democrat was expected to release his sweeping spending plan Tuesday.

Lawmakers will spend the next several weeks pouring over the $150 billion-plus budget before making their own recommendations. Cuomo and the Legislature hope to approve the budget before April 1, the start of a new state fiscal year.

While lawmakers and lobbyists eagerly awaited the fine print, Cuomo highlighted the highest profile proposals. They included his plan to make tuition at state colleges and universities free for students from families making $125,000 or less; $2 billion for pipes and water quality and an expanded child care tax credit.

“We want to make sure we have the ability to pay for these things,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx.

Cuomo’s administration briefed lawmakers privately on the budget Tuesday before planning to release it publicly later in the day.

Good-government groups and advocates criticized the closed-door approach to the budget, which lays out how tax dollars are spent on education, roads, health care and other state functions.

“The governor is hiding how he wants to spend tax dollars — that’s totally unacceptable,” said Zephyr Teachout, a Fordham University law professor who ran against Cuomo in the 2014 Democratic primary for governor. Teachout was at the Capitol on Tuesday to urge lawmakers and Cuomo to pass tighter campaign finance and government ethics rules.