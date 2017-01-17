Depew voters reject dissolution measure

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters overwhelmingly rejected a resolution to dissolve the Village of Depew on Tuesday.

Less than an hour after voting ended, a village employee announced that 1165 “yes” votes were cast, and 3006 “no” votes. People cheered loudly after hearing the result.

Supporters of dissolution said it would reduce the tax burden on residents.

Because the resolution failed, it cannot be brought to a village-wide vote again until at least January 17, 2021.

The village was incorporated in 1894.