DOT to hold meeting in Hamburg on proposed Route 20 project

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg residents have the chance to learn more about proposed improvements for Route 20.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will hold a meeting a Thursday, Jan. 19 to talk about the ideas, which would affect the road from Amsdell to Lakeview Rd.

The project would create a center two-way left turn lane. This would be done by re-striping the current four-lane part “as a single-lane in each direction with a two-way center turn lane.”

Bidding on the project is scheduled for winter of this year.

The meeting will go from 4-7 p.m. in the Frontier Middle School Auditorium at 2751 Amsdell Rd. It will be an open forum format allowing discussion.

For further help, the DOT says questions and requests for assistance can be made by calling (716) 847-3230 or writing to this address:

New York State Department of Transportation

100 Seneca Street

Buffalo, New York 14203

