BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Boy Scout leader has admitted to having child pornography.

Daniel Huzinec, 25, pleaded guilty to receiving child porn.

Prosecutors first investigated him more than two years ago.

Police say he shared sexually explicit pictures of children online in December of 2014. He confessed to taking a picture of a boy while he was sleeping on a Boy Scout camping trip.

Huzinec faces between five and 20 years in prison.