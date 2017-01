BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga’s Dom Welch was honored for scoring his 2,000th career point on Tuesday night before the Warriors took on East Aurora. Welch, a senior, achieved the feat Friday at Lake Shore.

The Warriors went on to beat Cheektowaga 52-44.

Earlier in the day, Middle Early College took over the first place spot in their league, knocking off East 67-64.

In the MMA, St. Mary’s hosted St. Joe’s. The home team won 57-53.