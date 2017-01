LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Lockport Tuesday morning.

About 20 students were on board, headed to Lockport High School when the crash occurred. No one was hurt.

The students who were on the bus had the option to stay in school or be picked up by their parents after being evaluated by the school nurse.

Authorities say that icy roads played a factor in the crash.

Market St. was closed from Union to Main St., but reopened shortly before 9 a.m.