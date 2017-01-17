Local businessman, avid pilot, lucky to be alive after Michigan crash

HOWELL, MICH. (WIVB) — Pete Zeliff is known as a successful business leader in Genesee County and beyond, a generous donor of his time and resources — including his various aircraft — and an ace in the sky.

The 60-year-old from Batavia walked away from a crash early Monday in mid-Michigan. His family, authorities there and even Good Samaritans who stopped to pull him from the wreckage say he’s lucky to be alive.

“This could have been a lot worse,” said Livingston County (Mich.) Undersheriff Jeff Warder. “It could’ve been obviously a major tragedy.”

Authorities say Zeliff was trying to land his private jet in Howell, Mich., when it slipped on the runway and crashed into a nearby field.

Debbie Derisley, who lives in Amherst, is Pete’s sister.

She received the call early Monday she hoped would never come.

“And they said, Pete’s been in a plane crash, he’s OK, he’s in the hospital,” she said. “Ever since he started flying, I’ve always had this dread of getting that kind of phone call. So it was a good thing I was sitting down, cause it blew me away.”

The aircraft flew over a road at the end of the roadway, missing passing traffic below.

When the plane hit the field, trees sheared the wings from the fuselage, and they burst into flames.

“And when the pictures started coming in and I saw the wings separated from the plane and on fire cause they exploded when they ripped from the plane,” Derisley said. “My heart sank to my stomach.”

One of the passersby who stopped was the town’s mayor.

“I and two others ran to the fuselage, asking if anyone was inside, if anyone was OK. I saw a hand waiving from the pilot’s window,” said Howell Mayor Nick Proctor. “Again, the fuselage was upside down at this point. We went to the other side of the fuselage, opened the door and helped the gentleman out of the craft.

“He told me that he owned the plane and he was coming in for a landing and essentially skidded off the runway,” he added. “But there were no reports of ice.”

Zeliff, who owns the shoe manufacturer P.W. Minor, in Batavia, is an experienced pilot and avid hunter.

“I know my brother,” Derisley said. “As soon as he’s given the OK, I know he’s going to be flying again. He’s got other planes. He will be out doing what he loves.”

He’s also generous, often donating his aircraft for local families in need.

In 2016, he flew Ella Suhr, from Lyndonville, and her family to St. Petersburg, Fla., where the baby was treated for a rare and often lethal brain tumor.

In September, she was declared cancer free.

Zeliff also flew Jim Kelly to New York City for a few treatments during the Hall of Famer’s battle with cancer.