BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County medical officials say they still don’t know what killed 27-year-old India Cummings.

She died 20 days after entering the Erie County Holding Center last February.

Her family’s lawyer says her cause of death is listed as “undetermined.” He released the latest report from the Medical Examiner.

Cummings was arrested and taken to the Holding Center for an alleged car jacking. Her family is planning to sue the county.