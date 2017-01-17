Presidential Inauguration history in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The tragic fall of one President led to the rise of another. President William McKinley visited the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo in September, 1901. A 28-year-old named Leon Czolgosz approached him with a gun. He shot the President in the stomach twice.

“Czolgosz was an anarchist and he believed that by killing the President of the United States that the entire United States government would fall,” said Stanton Hudson, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site Executive Director.

The surgeon who was on call for the president, Doctor Roswell Park, was in Niagara Falls and couldn’t get back in time so another doctor who was a gynecologist had to step in,

“One bullet did not do any damage the other bullet was in a place where doctors decided to leave the bullet in,” said Hudson.

That was a mistake that led to his death within days. Then Vice President Theodore Roosevelt rushed back to Buffalo where he’d become the nation’s next president. The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site on Delaware Avenue is where it all took place.

“Unlike what will take place on Friday where Mr. Trump will give a speech, his inaugural address, there was no inaugural address here. Obviously the times didn’t call for that,” said Hudson.

Fifty people packed into the library of the Wilcox house. (Now the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site) The ceremony took less than 5 minutes, and there’s no photos of the actual swearing in. But Roosevelt wrote a proclamation immediately after, and the site on Delaware Avenue actually has a copy of his original handwriting.

“It was very short it was very somber and respectful as you would imagine,” said Hudson.

Hudson says Roosevelt went on to leave a long lasting legacy, becoming the first modern President.

The inauguration site is open for tours every weekday from 9 to 5, open until 8 on Tuesdays, and from 12 to 5 on weekends. For more information go to http://www.trsite.org/