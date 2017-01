BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle on the 2500 block of Main St.

Sources tell News 4 that the driver, an 80-year-old Buffalo man, may have suffered from a medical condition before crashing into a utility pole.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Sister’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.