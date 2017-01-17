School bus crashes during freezing rain storm

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rain falls, freezing on roadways, glazing blacktops. It’s a messy morning commute for many is leading to a number of crashes.

“A lot of people assume it’s rain — but there is a slickness out on the roadways,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan with the New York State Police. “When there is an accident, there are usually multiple cars involved and they’ll just keep hitting each other because people don’t know how to drive in ice.”

Many found themselves in that situation Tuesday morning. A bus taking students to Lockport High School was involved in a crash with a Postal Service vehicle and a third car.

“We had an icy morning,” said Frank Movalli, the high school principal. “This is a steep hill and a mail truck and bus collided and then a secondary accident happened when the passenger saw the accident but couldn’t stop in time.”

Twenty students were aboard the bus during the crash. No one was injured but the principal still called it a scary situation. He says having a plan in place for anything, including bus accidents, is helpful.

State Police agree, saying they always have a plan for winter weather.

“We coordinate with DOT and other county people as far as salting and things like that go,” said Trooper O’Callaghan. “Be careful, drive slow, assume there’s going to be ice.”

 

