Strong like a girl

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was just another day at the gym one December afternoon in Clarence.

For the women working out there, it meant pushing, lifting, swinging, and squatting.

You won’t find any elliptical machines in the power lifting room at Turnbull Training.

“I started weight training heavy and my body has really changed. I’ve become stronger, I sleep better, I just feel better,” said Lisa Capitano.

She’s been training for Strong Man for about nine months. She works out at Turnbull with Lisa Gill, Billie Burcume, and Katie Dundas.

The stigma of what a Strong Man trainee should be was an obstacle for them in the beginning.

“I thought I was too little and as soon as I came, day one I was hooked. I loved it,” Gill said.

“We’re kind of losing the fear that when you lift weights you’re going to turn into like a she-Hulk,” Capitano told News 4 of the growing fitness trend.

Dundas is a personal trainer. One of her challenges, is convincing clients that stigma is wrong.

“I’ll ask them if I look bulky to them. Or most people can’t believe what my weight is. They’re just like oh really? They’re very surprised when they see someone that can lift double their body weight off the floor.”

This time of year Dundas is busy with New Year Resolutioners, determined to make 2017 “the year of fitness.”

She said lot of people go about achieving that goal in the wrong way.

“Just hopping on the cardio machines,” she said, is a big mistake.

“Most of my newer clients, they’ll either say oh well I ran a marathon, or I choose three different cardio pieces for my workout. That’s great, but you need to add in weight training.”

According to Women’s Health Magazine, lifting weights gives you a metabolic spike for about an hour after your workout; that means your body is burning calories even after you’re done at the gym.

Lifting weights can get rid of an extra 25 percent of the calories you burned during your actual workout.

Billie Burcume starting lifting to cut down on her weight.

“At one point I got up to be 275 lbs and it just got to this point where I got tired of feeling incapable, and just feeling tired, exhausted and out of shape all the time,” she told News 4.

She said her biggest sense of accomplishment came not when her weight went down.

“Definitely when the weight started going up on the bar.”

Strong Man and power lifting are all about personal records; it’s what keeps these women hitting the gym several hours a week.

“The best ones are the ones that take the longest to get to,” Gill said.

“One of my biggest PRs was this stone and it was like I couldn’t even get it off the ground and it took me literally seven months to be able to get it off the ground and load it. And then when you do it you have that moment of like alright I did it. But then the funny thing is, the next moment is like alright I’m getting the next one.”

It’s hard to watch these women workout without thinking they’re total pros, but they were quick to remind us that’s not always the case.

“I have clients that are doing that have never lifted before,” said Dundas.

She’d like to see more first-time gym goers explore lifting as a way to reach their 2017 fitness goals.

“Once your technique is there you will develop your strength over time. If you start doing things wrong you could easily hurt yourself,” she warned.

Another big faux pas for newbies? Trying to change everything in one day.

“I’m going to cut my diet completely, I’m going to go to the gym five times a week,” is a mentality Gill said can make people fail before they even get started.

“Just do little changes, get yourself in there, it would be great to get a workout buddy.”

And in that department, this team is all set.