Elma woman recognized for act of kindness

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elma woman got a huge surprise Wednesday night when the town board recognized her generosity that allowed a homeless man to reconnect with his daughter.

Betsy Goinski serves as the Town of Elma’s Senior Citizen Director. When she received a call that a homeless man had been living in a field on Bowen Road, she set out to find him and offered him food and shelter.

Goinski, who wanted to learn the man’s story, realized she had to overcome a language barrier. With the help of her brother who is fluent in Spanish, she learned the man was travelling from California to Manhattan to visit his daughter.

Goinski purchased Jose clothing and a suitcase and drove him to the train station. When they arrived, she handed him cash to pay for his ticket to Manhattan.

The Elma Town Board began their meeting Wednesday night by surprising Goinski with a special proclamation.

“It’s a total shock to me, a total shock, I was always taught you do what you do, you do what’s in your heart and what’s right, you don’t need a thank you, you don’t need recognition, you just do it because you do it,” Goinski told News 4,

 

 

