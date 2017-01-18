Four people injured in Kensington Ave. crash

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Three people are fighting for their lives following an early morning accident.

It took place on Kensington Avenue and Castle Place a little after midnight.

We know four people were in the car that crashed. It appears the driver hit a tree.

Rescuers had to cut three people out of the wreckage with the Jaws of Life.

They all have life threatening injuries.

One passenger who was thrown from the car has serious injuries.

The crash shut down Kensington Avenue overnight but it is back open now.

