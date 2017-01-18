Governor Cuomo releases his budget agenda

ALBANY, NY – (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announce plans to spend $152 billion taxpayer dollars in the upcoming fiscal year.

It includes two items Cuomo talked about frequently during his State of the state speeches last week.

One is money for free public college tuition for lower-income New Yorkers.

The other is legislation to allow ride-sharing upstate.

Cuomo has also put in a $10 billion overhaul of Kennedy International Airport as a major promise for improving infrastructure. However few details have surfaced on funding for this project.

The plan now goes to lawmakers, who hope to approve the spending plan before the new fiscal year begins April 1.