HS Hoops recap: Wednesday January 18th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The biggest match up of the night pitted #1 Park School of Buffalo against St. Francis.

The Pioneers were dominant early, building a 41-22 lead at the half. But, St. Francis never backed down completing a comeback that forced double overtime. They came back to win 70-66. Park’s Brandon Smith had a game-high 18 points, while the Red Raiders were led by Julian Cunningham who had 16.

In girls action, Orchard Park traveled to Lancaster. The Legends won 54-44. Maryvale hosted Iroquois, the Chiefs won 53-36.