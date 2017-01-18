Longtime teacher, devout and active parishioner, dies after early mass

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Helen Liebler, or Sandy as she was more widely known, is being remembered for her work as a lifelong teacher — even in retirement — and someone actively involved in the faith community.

In fact, when she was fatally hit by a car on Eggert Road Wednesday, she was returning from mass scheduled early enough to get to her job as a substitute math teacher at nearby Sacred Heart Academy.

Police were called at about 7:25 a.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Eggert.

They said Liebler was crossing Eggert after leaving mass at St. Benedict’s. Her car was parked across the street.

Police said they will consider time of day, weather and driving conditions as part of their investigation.

“We will be looking into the investigation with all the factors involved may include darkness, speed limit, everything we normally do when a pedestrian is hit,” said Amherst Capt. Patrick McKenna.

The priest of her home church, St. Leo the Great, said Liebler and her family dedicated a stained glass window when the chapel was last renovated.

The window features St. Francis of Assisi, who, among other things, is the saint of Catholic Action — appropriate since Liebler was so active in her community and church.

“She was a wonderful person, a great teacher and mom and grandmother. A wonderful wife. She was a wonderful parishioner, the kind of person who, everyone who knew her was happy to know,” said the Rev. Msgr Robert E. Zapfel, of St. Leo’s.

Liebler was attending the 7 a.m. mass at St. Benedict’s because she had to work at the nearby Sacred Heart later that morning.

“She lived her faith each day. She lived it with an optimism and a joy,” he added. “It was very rarely to see Sandy without a smile on her face. She was one of those people that attracted other people to her, not by the force of her personality, but by her kindness and gentleness.”

Zapfel said Liebler always presented her personal gifts to the broader community, often volunteering in the soup kitchen, bringing communion to people who were confined to their homes, and she was known as a talented knitter.

“Almost every aspect of parish life was touched by her kindness and her grace,” Zapfel said.