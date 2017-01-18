Louise Slaughter to boycott Trump inauguration

ROCHESTER, NY (WIVB) – Congresswoman Louise Slaughter took to Facebook to announce that she will not be attending the inauguration of incoming president Donald Trump.

Slaughter is one of nearly 50 Democratic lawmakers who will not be at Friday’s ceremonies. She will be in Washington during Friday’s inauguration and does plan on attending a bipartisan Congressional lunch with the president-elect later that day.

Here is Representative Slaughter’s statement from her Facebook page:

“Many of you have been asking whether or not I plan to attend Friday’s inauguration for President-elect Trump. I take the privilege of serving as a member of Congress seriously, so this was not an easy decision. Congressman John Lewis and I came to Congress at the same time, and he has become like a brother to me. He came to Rochester late last year and visited the convent where nuns from Rochester saved his life on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. For all that he’s stood for all these years, I’m happy to stand with him. As tough as this decision is, I was sent to Washington to get things done, which is why I will be working with the president-elect in the years ahead to move my district and our nation forward. In an effort to express my willingness to work in a bipartisan manner going forward, I do plan to join the President-elect at a bipartisan congressional lunch after his inauguration.”