Nexstar acquires WIVB, becomes country’s second largest TV broadcaster

By Published:
nexstar_nmg_black

IRVING, TX (WIVB) – Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Media General, Inc., the parent company of WIVB and WNLO-TV.

Nexstar is now the second-largest television broadcaster in the country, with 171 stations in 100 markets.

The company has changed its name to Nexstar Media Group to reflect its expanded role in communications.

“Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders,” Perry Sook, chairman, president and CEO of Nexstar, said in a prepared statement.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the transaction last week.

