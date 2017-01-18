NY state moviegoers could buy wine and beer at the movies, if Governor Cuomo’s plan is approved

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vintage Aurora Theater is a staple in downtown East Aurora.But in recent years keeping up with expenses has been tough on business.

“It’s been extremely difficult over the last several years to manage the financials on a movie theater especially single screen and smaller because with the conversion to digital cinema and getting new projectors it’s been very difficult, a lot of competition,” said Lynn Kinsella, Aurora Theater owner.

Kinsella says Governor Cuomo’s call to legalize wine and beer sales in all New York state theaters could bring a much needed boost to the movie theater business. The Governor’s proposal was included in his new budget plan that he unveiled Tuesday.

“It would just help us financially and also with the increase in the minimum wage any additional revenue would be helpful in keeping our local movie theaters open,” said Kinsella.

“Theaters are struggling financially and we’ve seen a lot of them close. So conceptually a financial boost to the theater industry would be wonderful because single screen theaters would survive when they might otherwise close,” said Thomas Eoannou, North Park Theater owner.

Local moviegoers like the idea, too.

“Have a little popcorn, a little beer why not it’d be fun,” said Peggy O’Brien of Colden.

If approved, beer and wine would only be allowed for movies rated PG-13 or higher. Customers would also only be able to buy one drink at a time.

Eoannou says adding those drinks to the menu could attract a broader audience, but he says the changes would need to be implemented carefully in that kind of setting.

“I can’t imagine people getting up during the movie to get a beer I think you’d have to restrict the alcohol service prior to the movie and after you’d have to make sure that people are not intoxicated and interrupting the movie experience for other people,” said Eoannou.

Governor Cuomo’s plan, if approved would authorize the State Liquor Authority to issue alcohol licenses to all movie theaters across New York.