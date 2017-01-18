NYS gets tough on toll evaders – starting today

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles can now suspend your registration if you fail to pay three of more toll violations within a five year period. The penalty also applies to those who owe more than $200 in tolls within five years for commercial vehicles.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting tough with those who flaunt the law. “This action provides new tools to ensure these scofflaws pay their fair share, as well as support new automatic tolling initiatives that will decrease congestion and modernize New York’s transportation system.”

This new regulations apply to all NYS tolling authorities including the NYS Thruway, the Port Authority of new York and New Jersey and the New York State Bridge Authority.