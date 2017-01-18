NYS gets tough on toll evaders – starting today

By Published:
Toll Booth Lady

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles can now suspend your registration if you fail to pay three of more toll violations within a five year period.  The penalty also applies to those who owe more than $200 in tolls within five years for commercial vehicles.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting tough with those who flaunt the law.  “This action provides new tools to ensure these scofflaws pay their fair share, as well as support new automatic tolling initiatives that will decrease congestion and modernize New York’s transportation system.”

This new regulations apply to all NYS tolling authorities including the NYS Thruway, the Port Authority of new York and New Jersey and the New York State Bridge Authority.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s