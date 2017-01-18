Olean Police seek man posing as former Marine

Douglas I. Reed

OLEAN, NY (WIVB)  – City of Olean Police are looking for a man who may is going door to door posing as a former Marine in need of money.

He has been telling people he’ll pay them back, but never returns.  Victims of the scam say he has been known to offer to leave a snow blower in exchange for the cash.

In some cases he claims he needs money to pay a tow bill for a car he claims is disabled. Some have agreed, in which cases he has made away with $20 to $40.

If you recognize this man, Douglas I. Reed, formerly of Killbuck, NY please call Olean Police Investigations at 376-5673.

If you have given this man money please also report the incident to police at 376-5677.

