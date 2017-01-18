Rival team raises funds for City Honors’ Nate Kahn

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) –Two high schools that are rivals on the court teamed up to help a teammate.

A fundraiser was held for City Honors basketball player Nate Kahn at Lafayette High School.

The 15 year old lost his leg. Police say he was hit by a drunk driver early new Year’s day.

Lafayette sold buttons and collected donations to show their close connection to City Honors and the Kahn family.

Patrick Foster, the Lafayette basketball coach described the strong bond between the rivals. “We feel sort of a bond with the two campuses that wanted to celebrate, and also have this be a really special night for Nate Kahn’s family. His teacher is a father at Lafayette and for the family and for Nate.”

Hundreds of people are stepping up to help. An online fundraiser has raised more than $34,000 toward Nate’s recovery.